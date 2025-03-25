NKN Media Secures AED 35 Million, Sets Sights on AED 50 Million for Global Expansion

Dubai-based media powerhouse NKN Media has successfully raised AED 35 million, with plans to secure an additional AED 50 million to fuel its aggressive expansion and intellectual property (IP) development. The funding comes at a pivotal moment as the company celebrates five years in Dubai, marking a significant phase of growth in the region’s media and events landscape.

The success of the Dubai Property Expo, which recently saw strong engagement in Singapore, has set the stage for a global tour with upcoming editions planned in London, Turkey, New York, and Moscow. This momentum reinforces NKN Media’s growing influence in high-impact media and event segments.

“NKN Media is at a defining moment in its journey. Growing at an excellent pace, our expansion reflects the demand for high-quality media experiences. With our recent success, we are not only scaling our flagship events but also venturing into new markets and media verticals,” said Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO, NKN Media. “The next phase of our expansion is about scale, innovation, and global reach.”

The company has also unveiled a high-profile lineup of events for 2025, starting with the Ultimate Realty Awards on May 10, a prestigious platform that will celebrate excellence in the global real estate sector. Following the overwhelming success of Icons of the UAE Season 2, the next edition is set for September, honoring influential leaders and change-makers across industries.

Adding to its ambitious plans, Majlis Premium, a startup fundraising forum, will make its debut in October, bringing together some of the biggest investors in the UAE. The event will be exclusively aired on India Today before expanding to leading OTT platforms, positioning NKN Media as a key player in business-driven media initiatives.

Beyond events, NKN Media is expanding its footprint in inflight media and out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Already the publisher of Spice Route, the official inflight magazine of SpiceJet India, the company plans to launch additional inflight magazines, catering to the growing demand for premium travel content. This strategic move aligns with its broader vision to dominate media segments that offer direct audience engagement and premium brand positioning.

With a well-established presence across India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka, NKN Media continues to push boundaries in television, print, digital, radio, cinema, and OOH advertising. Its exclusive partnerships with top-tier media entities such as India Today, AAJ Tak reinforce its standing as a formidable force in global media.

As the company accelerates its growth, its vision remains clear—to create impactful media experiences, drive business growth, and establish itself as a global media leader.