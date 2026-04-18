'No curbs on bindi, tilak, hijab, turban...': Lenskart releases detailed inclusive grooming rules

In a bid to reset the narrative and reinforce inclusivity, Lenskart has published a detailed, standardized in-store style guide that clearly permits employees to wear symbols of faith and culture without restriction.
The newly released guidelines explicitly allow items such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, kada, kalawa, hijab, and turban — stating these are not exceptions but a natural reflection of employees’ identities. The company has emphasised that personal beliefs and cultural markers are fully compatible with its workplace standards.
What the new style guide says
According to Lenskart, the updated guide aims to remove ambiguity and ensure uniform implementation across its 2,400+ stores. Key highlights include:
“We have heard you. Clearly and openly,” the company said, adding that it regrets any earlier communication that may have caused hurt or confusion among employees or customers.
Reiterating its roots, Lenskart described itself as a brand “built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians,” where employees bring their traditions and beliefs to work every day. The company said it will not ask staff to leave their identity “at the door,” positioning the new guide as a formal commitment to that principle.
‘Outdated’ grooming document triggered backlash
The move follows a controversy sparked by a viral document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide,” which appeared to prohibit certain religious markers such as bindi and tilak while allowing others like turbans and hijabs. Another version dated February 2026 reportedly barred visible sindoor and kalawa threads.
Responding to the backlash, founder Peyush Bansal termed the circulating document outdated and acknowledged a “language lapse” in earlier policy wording. He clarified that the company’s current stance imposes no restrictions on religious expression.