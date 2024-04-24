'No one can stop India's rise': VP Jagdeep Dhankar presents AIMA Managing Awards to top leaders from India Inc; check details here

In a ceremony held in New Delhi, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, presented the 14th All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards, emphasising their significance in shaping public perception and inspiring others through exemplary achievements.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Dhankhar extended his congratulations to the awardees and the esteemed jury, stating, "These awards enhance public perception, and the success stories of the awardees inspire and motivate others."

Highlighting India's advancements, Dhankhar reminded business leaders of their responsibility in India's journey towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He noted, "India is in the frontline of nations in unleashing new technologies." He urged the entrepreneurs to adapt to the transformative power of technologies like AI, quantum computing, hydrogen energy, and 6G communication.

Emphasising also the need for skill development, Vice President Dhankhar urged leaders to equip the industrial workforce for the new economy, stating, "Build skills for the new economy in the industrial workforce, as it will help the youth, which is currently obsessed with competitions for jobs."

Asserting India's rise as a global superpower, Vice President Dhankhar highlighted the nation's economic growth and its transformation into a significant driver of global growth. He remarked, "From being one of the 'fragile five' once, today India is the world's 5th largest economy."

During the ceremony, AIMA President, Nikhil Sawhney underlined the awards' focus on India's holistic development, stating, "AIMA awards focus on country's wellbeing and not just business achievements."

Sunita Reddy, Senior Vice President of AIMA, and the MD of Apollo Hospitals, praised the recipients as "standard bearers of excellence in leadership values and performance."

This year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bagged the Outstanding PSU of the Year award, while Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC, received the Business Leader of the Year award.

This year, the Managing India Awards' jury was chaired by industrialist and founder of the Kolkata-based conglomerate, Sanjiv Goenka.