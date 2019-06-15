Novartis India appoints Sanjay Murdeshwar as managing director and vice chairman

Drug maker Novartis India on Saturday said it has appointed Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman and managing director of the company.

"Based on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the board, the board of directors of Novartis India Limited at their meeting held today, have approved the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company effective June 15, 2019, subject to the approval of Shareholders and Central Government, if any," Novartis India said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Currently, Murdeshwar is Novartis' country president in India and is responsible for the company's pharmaceuticals business in the region. He is also managing director of Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd.

Murdeshwar has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry which includes varied roles in the pharmaceuticals and consumer health businesses, the company said in the exchange filing.

Before joining Novartis, Murdeshwar was with AstraZeneca based in Maryland, USA as Vice-President in their Global Product and Portfolio Strategy group and before that Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca India since 2013.

Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Murdeshwar was with Bayer AG for 17 years with stints in various sales, marketing, finance, strategy and general management roles and in different countries, including USA, Germany, Philippines, India and Singapore.

He has a Bachelors' Degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

