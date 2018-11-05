NTPC reinstates Kulamani Biswal as Director after court quashes graft case against him

Eleven months after he was suspended by the Ministry of Power in a corruption case, Kulamanu Biswal was reinstated as the Director (Finance) of state-owned NTPC after the court quashed the case registered against him on December 15, 2017.

The power utility company on Monday said that Biswal reported for duty on November 3 after the Delhi High Court acquitted him in the case.

"In continuation with our disclosure made on December 15, 2017, this is to inform that Hon'ble Delhi High Court had vide its judgement dated October 3, 2018, quashed and set aside the order of Ministry of Power dated December 14, 2017, regarding suspension of Kulamani Biswal, Director (Finance), NTPC," the company said in a regularity filing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Biswal, along with two others, in connection with a case pertaining to corruption, following which Biswal was placed under suspension. Besides Biswal, the CBI had registered an FIR against the directors of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited, Rohit Reddy Bathina and Prabhat Kumar, respectively. It was alleged that Biswal had asked for Bathina to arrange US dollars of about Rs 5 lakh to be spent by him during his trip abroad, reported PTI.

A commerce and law graduate, Biswal is a fellow in cost accountancy and MBA from New Port University, California. He started his career in state-owned Coal India Limited, where he worked for 12 years.