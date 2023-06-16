Nutrition products to millet-based cereals to dry fruits: Patanjali Foods launches 14 products

Patanjali Foods, the food and FMCG arm of Patanjali Ayurved, has launched 14 new products across a range of categories, including nutrition, millet-based cereals, and dry fruits.

The new products are part of Patanjali's strategy to expand its product portfolio and reach a wider audience. The company is targeting health-conscious consumers who are looking for natural and affordable alternatives to processed foods.

"Indian sports nutrition industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to Rs 8,000 crore by 2028, as the demand for the sports nutrition products surges," the FMCG firm said in a statement.

The Ramdev-promoted company introduced the Nutrela Sports with a total of 6 products and 19 SKUs within the range of sports nutrition products. “Nutrela Sports aims to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a comprehensive range of sports nutrition products that support their performance goals and overall well-being,” the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched MaxxMillets under the brand of Nutrela. It has basically launched “Nutrela Maxx Millets Ragi Choco Cereal”, and has plans to launch a series of millets-based products.

Nutrela MaxxMillets Ragi Choco Cereal is made from 7 super grains - Ragi, Jowar, Oats, Wheat, Rice, Maize, and Bengal Gram. The product is free from Maida (refined wheat flour), artificial colors/flavours, preservatives, transfat and cholesterol.

The company has launched three new biscuits as part of its premiumization drive viz. Ragi Biscuits, 7-grain Biscuits and Digestive Biscuits. It claims that Ragi Biscuits are a good source of dietary fibre, Calcium and Protein and aids digestion and promotes bone health while also reducing blood glucose levels and repairing damaged tissues.

Patanjali Foods has also introduced its premium range of branded dry fruits under ‘Nutrela MaxxNuts’ brand for Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios and Walnuts.

Meanwhile, Patanjali Group on Friday said that it has set an ambitious target of crossing annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2028. The Haridwar-based ayurveda major that disrupted the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space with its herbal-natural products has already crossed Rs 45,000 crore yearly revenue mark, Ramdev said in a press briefing.

