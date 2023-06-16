Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in 5 years: Ramdev sets ambitious target for Patanjali

Yoga guru Ramdev co-founded Patanjali Group has set an ambitious target of crossing annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2028. The Haridwar-based ayurveda major that disrupted the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space with its herbal-natural products has already crossed Rs 45,000 crore yearly revenue mark, Ramdev said in a press briefing on Friday.

According to him, the venture has been instrumental in dislodging some of the leading global FMCG majors like Colgate and is now looking to displace Hindustan Unilever (HUL) from the top spot in the FMCG market. “Colgate’s gates are closing anyway. Now we are only behind HUL in terms of sales. In next five years, Patanjali will cross Rs 1 lakh crore yearly revenue,” he said.

Ramdev, who has been vocal against the dominance of foreign multinationals like Unilever (parent company of HUL), Nestle and Colgate for years, pitched his venture as a healthy alternative to these alleged chemicals-based MNCs. While, Patanjali Group’s revenue has been remained around Rs 10,000 crore for some time, its acquisition of the beleaguered edible oil major Ruchi Soya in 2019 boosted the group’s business significantly. In financial year 2022-23 (FY23), out of its Rs 45,000 crore yearly revenue, nearly Rs 31,500 crore came from Patanjali Foods—the renamed entity that used to be known as Ruchi Soya.

“When, a decade ago, I had said that we will become a Rs 10,000-crore company many were sceptical. Then, when we said that we will do Rs 20,000 crore yearly business and we will give stiff competition to the likes of HUL, some had laughed. Now, we have larger plans. We have already reached 700 million Indian consumers and aim to cater to 1 billion soon. Now our vision is to scale up the group revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore in five years, with Patanjali Foods contributing nearly Rs 50,000 crore,” said Ramdev.

While initially Ramdev and the management had positioned Patanjali as an affordable herbal-natural FMCG products company, the group today launched its premium range of products to boost profitability. According to Ramdev, these products are aimed at premium consumers and will help create wealth for Patanjali’s investors.

Under the new premium range, it has introduced Nutrela Sports that includes sports drinks and supplements, Nutrela MaxxMillets (Ragi based cereals) and a premium range of biscuits.