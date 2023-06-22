Nuvama joins hands with fintech start-up Yobee for stock baskets

Yobee, a fintech start-up that creates financial products for the capital markets, unveiled Tradebox for users of Nuvama Wealth, a prominent wealth management firm formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management.

Tradebox is an innovative product developed by Yobee, a start-up founded in 2019 by two capital market professionals—Salil Mathur and Chella Ram. It is designed to simplify and enhance the systematic trading experience for advisors, investors, and traders and has already gained significant recognition in the market.

This integration will enable customers of Nuvama Wealth to benefit from Tradebox’s advanced features, including single-click systematic trading and real-time market data analytics. This assumes significance as Nuvama Wealth has about 200,000 KYC-approved customers that can potentially benefit from Tradebox.

Since its launch earlier this year, Tradebox has established a partnership with IIFL Securities.

Tradebox enables traders and investors to leverage the dynamic nature of the market and capitalise on short-term opportunities while employing a systematic and disciplined approach to trading with professionally-curated short-term baskets based on expert analysis and research.

In addition to its systematic approach, Tradebox also offers complete control over investment funds, allowing traders and investors to trade in or withdraw from a Tradebox at any time. This flexibility is particularly important for those who prefer to manage their investments on their own terms.

As part of the collaboration, Salil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Yobee, stated that Tradebox will simplify systematic trading to the level of convenience found in mutual fund investments.

This will convert intricate trading into a user-friendly process, allowing individuals to capitalise on wealth-building opportunities on a weekly and monthly basis, said Mathur.

“Tradebox introduces a novel asset class in systematic trading, presenting investors and traders with unprecedented opportunities for portfolio diversification and enhancement,” said Puneet Gupta, Digital Business Head of Nuvama Wealth.

“By leveraging the dynamic nature of the market, Tradebox empowers traders and investors to capitalize on short-term opportunities with agility and precision,” added Gupta.