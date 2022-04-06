Nykaa launches 'Superstore' app for retailers across India

Beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa said on Wednesday that it recently launched the "Superstore by Nykaa" app which is available for retailers across India.

Available for download on Google Play Store, the app is a one-stop distributor for all beauty, personal care & wellness products.

"With Nykaa Superstore, retailers in Gujarat can access the entire range of beauty, personal care & wellness products on one single platform, at distributor prices," the company said in a statement.

"More importantly, it gives retailers the freedom to order 100% genuine products, as much and as often as they need, delivered to their doorstep. The transparency in pricing and offers, and easy returns make this a dependable channel to secure the most relevant products," it added.

The 'Superstore' app also helps retailers understand the popular products in their locality, check the latest offers and profit margin for each SKU (stock keeping unit) and choose the quantity while purchasing.

The app currently enables brands to run trade schemes for their SKUs as well and also offers credit facilities to retailers.

Speaking about the launch, Vikas Gupta, CEO, Nykaa 828 said, "Superstore By Nykaa aims to serve the rising demand for beauty, personal care & wellness products in India through a user-friendly, single platform for retailers with valuable services such as credit, transparent profit margins, and fast doorstep deliveries."

"Staying true to the Nykaa promise of offering the best brands, trends and pricing, Superstore empowers retailers with access to an unparalleled catalogue of most relevant brands for their own customers," he added.

Additionally, Nykaa will also provide training to wholesalers and retailers, through a trained fleet of sales people, enabling them to derive maximum benefits from Superstore.

"The goal is to partner with the retailers over the long term, helping them grow and become more profitable," the statement added.