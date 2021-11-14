Nykaa Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 1.2 crore, revenue up 47%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.2 crore for July-September quarter as against a profit of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 885.3 crore during the quarter under review, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 48 per cent to Rs 28.8 crore.

(More details to follow)