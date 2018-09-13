Nykaa signs Janhvi Kapoor as its first brand ambassador

Falguni Nayar's popular beauty e-commerce portal, Nykaa, has signed its first brand ambassador since its inception six years ago. Nykaa has signed one-film old Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the makeup line under its private label, Nykaa Cosmetics. It is also Janhvi Kapoor's first brand endorsement. Terms of her contract hasn't been divulged.

Kapoor will appear in the print, digital and electronic advertisements of the company as well as play an active role in Nykaa's social media campaigns.

Before Kapoor, Nykaa worked with makeup artistes and beauty experts. Moreover, it also collaborated with brands that retail on its platform for videos, making sure that it had good visibility. Nykaa had also worked with social influencers such as Mallika Dua for its social media campaigns. The company also experimented with beauty tutorials and encouraged viewers to try out its colours and products.

However, with Kapoor, it aims at establishing an independent identity for the brand. As mentioned in the daily, Nykaa roped in Kapoor to this end as the new comer challenging the status quo.

Nayar launched its private label Nykaa Cosmetics in 2015 that initially offered a range of nail enamels. It gradually expanded its catalogue to include lipsticks, eye products, face products, bath and body care products, makeup tools, fragrances and essential oils.

Nykaa also offers a range of men's grooming products. In fact, men customers account for 20% of Nykaa's customer database and 15% of its social media following. It is planning to foray into men's fragrances, luxury skincare and premium natural products in the future. In July this year, Nykaa launched nykaa-man.com, an e-commerce site for men's grooming. The online catalogue here will also make it to Nykaa's offline stores.

The company posted revenues of $5.7 billion in the last fiscal year and hopes to double it in the next couple of years.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)