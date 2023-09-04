Ola, Uber might soon be paying the customers for driver cancellations in THIS state: Report

If Maharashtra government has its way, taxi-hailing platforms Ola and Uber might be paying customers if drivers cancel rides frequently, said a report.

A new proposal suggests that platforms like Ola and Uber should impose a fine on their drivers who cancel their rides frequently. The proposal also says that companies should provide the fine amount as a discount to the customer on their next booking as such cancellations cause them inconvenience, reported Hindustan Times.

So far, the companies have been levying a charge on customers if they cancel a ride from their end.

“There is a recommendation that a driver pays Rs 50-75 as fine against every cancellation, and the rebate will be given to the affected passenger. These (recommendations) will come into effect only when the government accepts them,” an official said.

Drivers who work for such ride-hailing platforms frequently cancel the rides on their end due to which a lot of people lodged a complaint with the state transport department. Now, a committee of the transport department has come with the suggestion of imposing a fine.

Maharashtra government constituted the committee earlier in April and it is headed by retired bureaucrat Sudhirkumar Shrivastava. The final report of the committee will soon be submitted to get the necessary approvals.

The report further suggests that a taxi should not get more than 20 minutes to reach the point of pick-up and a fine should be imposed if there is further delay. And for the first time, the regional transport offices might get the power to delist the car of an aggregator-based driver if they find it to be in a bad condition.

“Whenever this decision comes into effect, we will welcome it. The government should confirm the mode of payment to the passenger as he is transacting with the cab aggregator. Such a rebate should ideally be routed through the system,” said lawyer Shirish Deshpande representing Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a collective of consumers.

These draft rules are following the 2020 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways for Motor Vehicle Aggregators. The Ministry has instructed all states to implement these rules. The committee also addressed concerns such as regulating fares, training drivers, and conducting background checks on them.