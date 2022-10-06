On an expansion spree in South India, Aster DM Healthcare partners with Narayanadri Hospital

As a part of its Operations and Maintenance asset light model strategy to add up to 500-700 beds in India, Aster DM Healthcare, an integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has partnered with Tirupati-based Narayanadri Hospital & Research Institution.

The move is aimed at strengthening its presence in the south India. The plan involves expanding the existing 150-bedded hospital to 250 beds making it a comprehensive tertiary care facility, with the option of expanding to a quaternary care facility in future.

“As part of our constant efforts to increase our presence in the South Indian states, we are joining hands with Narayanadri Hospital by taking this up on an O&M model. Aster will bring to table the expertise of managing and operating hospitals and providing the best patient experience,” Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said.

The upgraded hospital will provide 24X7 emergency and critical care as well as super specialties like neurosciences, multi-organ transplantation, oncology, gastro sciences, cardiac sciences, rheumatology, endocrinology, women and children, among others. With no comprehensive tertiary private hospital in the district, people of Tirupati are dependent on hospitals in Chennai and Bengaluru.

“Narayanadri Hospital was conceptualized to bridge the healthcare accessibility gaps in the Tirupati region. While we made good progress, there is still a need for specialized and niche services in the district which Aster DM Healthcare with its management and clinical expertise can bring to the table,” said Dr Sunand Kumar Reddy - Managing Director at Narayanadri Hospital.

