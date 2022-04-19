ONGC appoints Pomila Jaspal as finance director, CFO

Government-owned oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has appointed Pomila Jaspal as the Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Jaspal is a Fellow Member and Gold Medalist of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil & gas Industry comprising operating, regulatory, and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry, the company said.

Jaspal has been working with ONGC since 1985. She has also served as Director on the Board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet, Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

During her tenure in ONGC, she handled responsibilities in diversified roles at Corporate Office, Dehradun, Mumbai, Assam and ONGC Videsh. She was the first woman to become the Head Finance of Assam Asset and handled this challenging assignment for 4 years. She also has the rich exposure of working in ONGC Videsh Ltd where she handled finance of various assets like Sakhalin, South Sudan, Kazakhstan, and Colombia etc. and steered smooth buyout of Azerbaijan Asset, the company said.

Prior to being appointed as the Director (Finance) of ONGC, Jaspal served as the Director (Finance) at MRPL, which is an arm of ONGC. She was the first-ever woman Functional Director on the Board of MRPL.

Jaspal holds a B.Com. (Hons) degree from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh and M.Com from Punjab University.