ONGC opens new well in KG-D5 block to boost India's energy sufficiency; Hardeep Puri hails ‘major milestone’

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday said it has opened another well on its flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal, which will help augment production of crude oil and natural gas.

In January, ONGC had started producing oil, which is converted into fuels like petrol and diesel in refineries, from the KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 block.

“On August 24, 2024, ONGC marked a significant milestone by starting production from its fifth oil well in the Block KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-2 asset,” the firm said in a stock exchange filing. However, it did not state how much the new well was producing.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the feat as ‘a major milestone’.

“A major milestone achieved in oil & gas production by ONGC in India’s ambitious journey towards energy self-sufficiency. Gas begins to flow through a newly laid 20 inches sub-sea pipeline from offshore wells/ Floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) in Krishna Godavari deep water block to onshore terminal,” he wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

A major milestone achieved in oil & gas production by @ONGC_ in India's ambitious journey towards energy self-sufficiency under the dynamic leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji.



Gas begins to flow through a newly laid 20 inches sub-sea pipeline from offshore wells/ Floating… pic.twitter.com/mPqlATALx9 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 25, 2024

The state-run oil and gas explorer also successfully commissioned its gas export line from the offshore-to-onshore terminal.

Production targets

The block, which sits next to Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 block in the KG basin, has a number of discoveries that have been clubbed into clusters.

Located 35-km off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in water depths ranging from 300-3,200 metres, the discoveries in the block are divided into Cluster-1, 2 and 3. Cluster 2 is being put to production first.

According to original plans, oil production from Cluster-2 should have begun by November 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After that, ONGC set May 2023 as the first Cluster-2 oil production deadline but extended it multiple times with the last deadline announced being December 2023. Oil started flowing from January 7, 2024.

At the time of start of production in January, ONGC had stated that peak or maximum production from the field is expected to be 45,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and over 10 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscd) of gas, which is used to make fertilisers, generate electricity, turned into CNG for use as fuel.

In an investor call on August 6, ONGC Director (Finance) Vivek Tongaonkar had stated that the firm was producing 12,000 bopd and 0.4 mmscmd of gas from the eastern offshore block.

This production was from four wells and one more well was planned to be opened in August, he said. The envisaged peak of 45,000 bopd was likely in subsequent quarters, Tongaonkar said. Gas output is expected to reach 6 mmscmd by March 2025.

ONGC has drilled 26 wells on the field. Out of these, 13 are oil producing and seven gas producing. The firm expects to open all 13 oil producing wells plus six gas wells by the end of March.

KG-D5 block discoveries

In the KG-D5 block, Cluster-1 consists of three discoveries. FDPs (field development plans) of 2 discoveries were approved in 2019. This project is currently in the development stage. In Cluster-3, there is one ultra-deep water gas discovery which would be the second deepest hydrocarbon discovery in the world, when monetised. The FDP is scheduled to be submitted by January 2026.

ONGC had proposed a FDP for Cluster-2 in April 2018, with an estimated capital expenditure of $5.07 billion and operational expenditure of $5.12 billion over a field life of 16 years.

The Cluster-2 field is divided into two blocks namely 2A and 2B, which as per the original investment decision were expected to produce 23.52 million metric tonnes of oil and 50.70 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas over the life of the field.

Cluster 2A was estimated to contain reserves of 94.26 million tonnes of crude oil and 21.75 bcm of associated gas, while Cluster 2B is estimated to host 51.98 bcm of gas reserves.

Cluster 2A was anticipated to produce 77,305 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and associated gas at a rate of 3.81 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) over 15 years. Cluster 2B was expected to produce free gas of 12.75 mmscmd from eight wells and has a 16-year life.

But ONGC later revised the output downwards 45,000 bopd of oil and up to 2.5 mmscmd from Cluster 2A and around 9 mmscmd from Cluster 2B.