Parag Agrawal has this to say on Elon Musk's Twitter poll for edit button

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted a tweet by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk almost a day after he took 9.2 per cent stake in the company. Agrawal wrote, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether they want an edit button or not in a recent poll, a day after he took 9.2 per cent stake worth nearly $3 billion in the US-based microblogging site. Musk wrote, “Do you want an edit button” and gave yes (yes) and on (no) as options.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Some users also pointed out to Musk that Twitter is currently working on this feature. Twitter had written in a recent tweet, “We are working on an edit button.”

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Soon after this news became viral, Twitter said in a statement, “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

Musk owns 73.48 million Twitter shares, as per a regulatory filing. These shares are held by Elon Musk Revocable Trust, where he is the sole trustee. “Amount beneficially owned: 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock held by Elon Musk Revocable T 2003 for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee,” the filing noted.

Late March, the Tesla CEO had said that he was giving a “serious thought” to building a new social media platform. After this development, Twitter shares jumped more than 27.1 per cent on Monday to close at $49.97. The stock added as much as $8.38 billion to its market capitalisation, which stands at $39.3 billion.

