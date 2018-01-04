Paytm Mall, Samsung allow customers shop offline, pay online

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce, will now host Samsung brand store on its platform to drive immediate discovery and instant purchases of the brand's flagship range of smartphones. Samsung's authorized retail outlets are also being onboarded on the online platform. The company said this would enable customers to buy and receive faster deliveries of smartphones from their nearest stores. The company claims customers would be able to avail of Paytm cashback schemes offered on online shopping while physically checking out smartphones at a brick-and-mortar outlet. The latest partnership between Paytm Mall and Samsung India aims to strengthen Paytm's offline-to-online (O2O) model.

"Our partnership with Samsung will offer more convenience to customers who prefer buying smartphones offline, while helping Samsung's local authorized sellers reach more customers with our QR-led discovery. This will transform the offline smartphone shopping experience in our country and create a stronger synergy between Paytm Mall, neighborhood stores and Samsung's distribution network," said Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall, adding that, "We strongly believe the Offline-to-Online (O2O) model will revolutionize the Indian retail industry." The fact that Paytm Mall is India's fastest growing mobile commerce platform lends credence to his words.

As part of the arrangement, Paytm Mall is equipping Samsung outlets with its QR Codes, allowing customers to scan and make instant in-store purchases and avail exciting cashback offers, which was until now limited to online shopping. "Our partnership with Paytm Mall will boost digital transactions in the country and help bridge the digital divide. It is another 'Make for India' initiative that promises to bring immense benefits for Samsung consumers," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

Paytm Mall will also manage the order fulfilment on the purchases made through Samsung India's official website. This means that if customers wish to buy flagship phones on the company's website, they will be able get faster deliveries of their orders from Paytm Mall while making their wallets happier. In February 2017, Paytm Mall had announced plans to invest Rs 600 crore on the QR code-based payment network though the year and has already on-boarded thousands of retail shops.