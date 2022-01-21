Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma DMs Twitter user, asks for feedback

Online payments platform Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma messaged a Twitter user out of the blue on Thursday morning asking for feedback on the Paytm app.

"What will make Paytm be the go to app for 1:1 payments for you?" asked Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He asked the Twitter user to give him feedback both as a product manager and a user of the Paytm app.

Earlier, the Twitter user - Ishant Juyal - had been involved in a Twitter thread about the everyday uses of a fintech app for payments and transactions.

"For me, Paytm has always been the go to app for UPI. But yeah, the contact thingy of Gpay is better, so 1:1 transactions are easier with Gpay. For Merchant and QR, Paytm best," Juyal had replied to a tweet.

Juyal's tweet seemed to have caught the eye of Sharma who messaged him soon after asking for feedback on the Paytm app. Sliding into his DMs, Sharma greeted Juyal with "Hola, Juyal".

Juyal was, of course, flabbergasted by Sharma's message. He wrote on Twitter afterwards, that he could not believe that the Paytm founder had approached him. Posting a screenshot of the message, Juyal wrote, "Imagine being the Founder of Paytm and reaching out to users for feedback. Still can't believe this happened."

Cracking a joke, he added, "Who said tweeting won't take you places?,"

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led One 97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO in November 2021. However, Paytm made a tepid market debut on November 18. The scrip listed at a discount of 9.30 per cent at Rs 1,950 on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. The stock has continued to tumble since then.

Paytm stock was at an all-time low of Rs 975.45 on NSE at 2:00 pm today.

