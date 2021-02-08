Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma invests in IT outsourcing start-up Supersourcing

IT outsourcing platform Supersourcing has raised Rs 1.5 crore from investors including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and co-working space provider Innov8 CEO Ritesh Malik.

The company said Nikhil Sharma was also part of the seed-funding round.

The eight-month-old Indore-based company provides a platform to help companies find IT agencies to work with.

"We aim to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, an attribute it did have a while ago. This can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price," Supersourcing founder and CEO Mayank Pratap Singh said.

E-commerce, food, finance, healthcare, education and travel are among the sectors in which the company provides its services. It claims to have over 750 IT agencies on its platform and over 200 active clients.

