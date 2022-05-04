Piramal Enterprises appoints Yesh Nadkarni as CEO of wholesale lending

Piramal Enterprises has appointed ex-KKR executive Yesh Nadkarni as the Chief Executive Officer of Wholesale Lending in Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of PEL.

Nadkarni will be responsible for the further expansion of PCHFL’s wholesale lending business, and building a high-quality granular book across real estate segments. He will also be responsible for strengthening key client relationships.

The newly-appointed CEO has over 22 years of experience in real estate investing in India, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Before this he was the Managing Director & CEO of global investment firm KKR’s India real estate lending business.

He has also worked with JP Morgan, and ICICI Prudential.

Nadkarni is a graduate of Production Engineering from University of Pune. He pursued his Masters in Finance from the London Business School.

Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group said, “His expertise will give further impetus to Piramal’s endeavour of driving sustained growth in the market. The real estate sector, coming out of the headwinds faced in the last few years, is today well poised for growth in the coming time. On-boarding right talent and experience is the necessary multiplier for us to further tap the market potential, create value for our stakeholders and work towards becoming one of India’s leading financial services institutions.”

Nadkarni said that Piramal Enterprises is “uniquely well-positioned to deliver long-term value to stakeholders”.

The company further stated that Khushru Jijina will continue as Executive Director for financial services on the PEL board. Jijina will continue to lead the treasury function, manage the existing book, lead recoveries and continue to be a senior guide and mentor to the team.

