Piramal Realty partners with Jio-bp to install EV charging stations at its residential properties

Piramal Realty, real estate arm of the Piramal Group, and Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, partnered to set up EV charging stations across Piramal’s residential projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles at the Jio-bo pulse EV charging stations at the site with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

The installation of these charging stations is in line with Piramal Realty’s aim to contribute towards a sustainable ecosystem and help customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle. The real estate company also expects the installation of the charging stations to boost the confidence of potential EV buyers.

The first set of EV charging points have been installed at the Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers battery swapping services through its network of battery swapping stations. Jio-bp is also working together with demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners to give impetus to EV adoption in the country.

Piramal Realty was founded in 2012. It has 15 mn sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

Also read: Ahead of IPL 2023, Jio launches 'unlimited cricket plans', offers 3 GB data per day