Plum, Razorpay sponsor health insurance for early-stage start-up founders

Employee health insurance startup Plum has teamed up with Razorpay Rise, Razorpay’s launchpad for first-time entrepreneurs to offer exclusive group health benefits to start-up founders. This is Plum’s second partnership with Razorpay after Razorpay X Payroll. They plan to cover over 1 lakh new businesses and entrepreneurs. “This partnership with Razorpay Rize fructifies Plum’s vision to help startups create a culture of health insurance and employee wellbeing from day-one,” Plum said in a release.

Razorpay Rize envisions promoting entrepreneurship in India and helping first-time entrepreneurs in the initial stages of setting up a business. Plum, on the other hand, aims to looks at beginning the initiative by helping startups with ~10 employees get health insurance and provide them with the best benefits.

All Razorpay Rize members are eligible for complimentary group health insurance cover coupled with a comprehensive health care package. Benefits offered by Plum are 3 lakh insurance for all members, unlimited doctor consultations for all members and their families, world-class wellness programs including mental wellness for all members and annual dental and vision checkup.

In order to avail this, members need to visit the Plum website and avail the insurance package in three clicks. “Plum is on a mission to disrupt the myth that health insurance is only for large corporates. It is very important to inculcate a health insurance first thinking from day-one of starting up and our association with Razorpay Rize is a very crucial step in this regard. It will not only empower Founders to protect employees with superior health insurance covers but also prove to be key in attracting and retaining talent. Plum endeavors to insure 10 million lives by 2024 and emerge as the preferred employee health insurance provider among startups and Founders,” Plum co-founder and CEO Abhishek Poddar said.



Plum is backed by Tiger and Sequoia and its customers include Unacademy, Groww, Slice and more than 1,000 startups.

