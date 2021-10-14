PNB Housing terminates Rs 4,000 cr fund-raising deal with Carlyle-led group

Punjab National Bank in a stock exchange filing today said the PNB Housing Finance Ltd board has terminated a Rs 4,000 crore deal with US-based Carlyle group-led group of investors.

"At a meeting held today, the board decided not to proceed with the preferential issue and the share subscription agreements executed with the Proposed Allottees have been terminated in accordance with their respective terms," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

