PNB Rs 11,400 crore fraud case: Priyanka Chopra planning to end contract with Nirav Modi brand

"SAY yes forever", the tagline of the popular Nirav Modi Diamonds tvc featuring Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra doesn't hold true for PeeCee anymore as she is now planning to say a big "No" to the brand. The actress is exploring legal help in order to terminate her endorsement contract with the luxury diamond jewellery brand.

On Thursday afternoon, reports claimed that the 'Quantico' actress, who was appointed as the global ambassador for the brand, has sued them for nonpayment of dues. The reports claimed that the actress has sued the brand as she did not get paid for the diamond ad campaign.

However, Priyanka's spokesperson rubbished media reports saying she has not sued the brand. Her team issued a statement saying, "There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi."

Not just PeeCee, speculations went rife that even Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in a tvc with her, is exploring legal options to terminate his contract. However, rumours have started doing the rounds that Sidharth's contract with the brand has already expired last year and hence reports claiming that he will take legal action against the brand may not be entirely true.

Founded in 2010, Global diamond jewellery brand Nirav Modi has been a popular choice not just with Bollywood A-listers but with Hollywood stars as well. Hollywood actors such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, and Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have walked the red carpet flaunting his exquisite pieces.