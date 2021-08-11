Power Grid Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 5,998 cr

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Tuesday posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,048.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,391.61 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 9,816.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

