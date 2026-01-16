Reliance Retail continued to deliver a steady performance, reporting revenue of ₹97,605 crore, an increase of 8.1 per cent year-on-year. The company said revenue growth during the quarter was influenced by the distribution of festive demand across the second and third quarters, the demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), and GST rationalisation measures.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹6,915 crore, marking a marginal growth of 1.3 per cent year-on-year. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was reported at 8.0 per cent.

The retail arm of Reliance Industries continued its physical expansion, adding 431 new stores during the quarter. This took its total store count to 19,979, with an area under operation of 78.1 million square feet across formats.

Customer engagement remained strong, with the number of transactions during the quarter crossing the 500 million milestone, registering a sharp 47.6 per cent year-on-year growth. Reliance Retail’s registered customer base expanded to 378 million, reinforcing its position as one of the most preferred retailers in the country.

Digital and hyper-local commerce also saw strong momentum. JioMart crossed an exit daily order run-rate of 1.6 million orders and reported 53 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and over 360 per cent year-on-year growth in average daily orders, establishing itself as the fastest-growing player in the hyper-local commerce segment.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a marginal (0.56 per cent) year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 18,645 crore in Q3 against Rs 18,540 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter on quarter basis, profit rose 2.64% from Rs 18,165 crore.

Shares of RIL closed on flat note at Rs 1457.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1458.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19.72 lakh crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.