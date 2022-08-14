Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's roaring presence in investor calls, TV channels will be missed: Analysts

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was known for his belief in the India growth story and his aggressive views related to equity markets. Market watchers think that the presence of the ace equity investor, who passed away on August 14, will be missed. With an investment of over Rs 31,000 crore in the Indian equity market, Jhunjhunwala was among the top investors in the country.

While sharing his views, Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management said that the roaring titan of long-term investing in India is no more. This is shocking news to everyone in the financial world this morning. He was probably the biggest believer in the India story and put not only his words but his entire wealth behind this story and got rewarded for it.

“A man of passion, simplicity and high conviction he inspired millions of people to believe and invest in equity participation with Indian corporates. A true legend we all will miss. Be it investor calls, conferences, business TV channels, his roaring presence will be truly missed,” Bhansali.

B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities added that Jhunjhunwala will be missed for the sheer energy he bought to the TV studios. His strong belief in India's growth story and his bullishness on Indian markets is a tale of legend. “He proved to each and everyone that if one stays invested in quality companies for long then wealth generation is almost assured. May his soul rest in peace,” Gopkumar said.

In an interaction with a media channel, Jhunjhunwala last year said that it will take another 15 years for the country to become a superpower.

Vijay Kalantri, Chairman - MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai and President, All India Association of Industries said, “Jhunjhunwala made an unparallel contribution to India’s capital market and his loss is irreparable to the Indian economy. Several small and large enterprises have benefitted from his visionary investment ideas and business skill.”