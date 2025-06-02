Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved denies receiving notice from MCA, says ‘examining appropriate action’

Ramdev-led Patanjali has denied media reports that it received a notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company said in an exchange filing on Sunday that it is mulling legal action in this regard.

“Based on confirmation from Patanjali Ayurved Limited, we may clarify that Patanjali Ayurved Limited has not received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the proposed investigation by MCA as appearing in mainstream media. Their legal counsels are examining appropriate action in this regard,” said Patanjali Foods in a filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a media report last week, Patanjali Ayurved came under scrutiny by the MCA over a series of financial transactions flagged as suspicious. The report that quoted unnamed officials familiar with the matter, stated the ministry sent a notice to the company after a federal economic intelligence wing identified certain transactions as abnormal and dubious.

The report did not clarify the amount under investigation since it was not disclosed due to the early stage of the probe. It said Patanjali had about two months to respond to the government’s notice. Officials were also examining possible violations of corporate governance standards and whether there was any diversion of funds, it added.

Meanwhile, shares of Patanjali Foods settled at Rs 1,681 on Friday, falling 4.33 per cent in the previous session. The stock is down 7 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has corrected over 10 per cent in the last one month. The company had reported a strong performance in the Q4FY25.