‘Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the Tata Group,’ says KM Birla

Ratan Tata demise: Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, mourned the demise of the veteran industrialist Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. He said generations of the Birla family have had close ties with the Tata institution.

“Over the decades, generations of my family and I have had close ties with the institution of Tata. Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the storied Tata Group. Through his career and actions, he unfailingly demonstrated that business, at its best, is both a vehicle for economic strength and a catalyst for societal progress,” said Birla.

“His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics. His legacy will inspire future generations of Indians to pursue success with integrity. India and India Inc have lost a true visionary,” he further added.

Birla was joined by his peers and the who’s who of India Inc in mourning the death of the national icon. "The passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend,” said Ambani, adding that Tata took India to the world and brought the best to the country.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He inspired by example,” said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, adding, “He never stopped dreaming big, yet remained deeply committed to giving back.”

Gautam Adani called Ratan Tata “a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path” and emphasised that “legends like him never fade away.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.