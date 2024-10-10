From Ola, Paytm, Lenskart to Urban Company: Ratan Tata's most successful startup investments

Ratan Tata was well-known for his business skills and philanthropy. However, his key role in shaping India's startup ecosystem is often overlooked. Over the past decade, Tata became a major figure in the Indian startup scene, providing not just capital but also valuable guidance to some of the country's most successful new ventures. His support has helped build major companies like Ola, Lenskart, Urban Company, and more, making Tata a quiet force behind India’s entrepreneurial rise.

He often called his investments a "learning experience," which explains why he backed over 40 startups across various sectors. Among the high-profile names he supported are Paytm, Snapdeal, Lenskart, and Urban Company, each of which has become a leader in its field. His investments were more than financial—they showed his belief in the power of innovation.

One notable example of Tata's foresight is Paytm, which started as a mobile recharge platform and has grown into a fintech giant. Similarly, Ola, which began as a competitor to global ride-hailing company Uber, has expanded into a multifaceted business with divisions like Ola Electric, contributing to India's electric vehicle goals.

Beyond these well-known investments, Tata’s portfolio includes a wide range of companies. From Urban Company, an app for home services, to FirstCry, a leading baby products company, and Moglix, a B2B industrial goods marketplace, his investments covered many aspects of everyday life and industry. His ability to spot promising ventures early showed his sharp business sense and his readiness to support diverse sectors, including consumer platforms, healthcare, and electric mobility.

One of the most personal stories from Tata's investment journey is his connection with Shantanu Naidu, a young design engineer at Tata Elxsi. Naidu approached Tata with an idea to create collars for street dogs to prevent accidents. This led to Naidu becoming one of Tata’s closest aides, and Tata eventually invested in Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, which provides companionship services for senior citizens. These personal investments, driven by empathy as much as business sense, reflect Tata’s broader view of capitalism—one that values people and purpose.

Startup leaders often speak about the impact Tata's mentorship had on their journey. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder of Urban Company, remembered Tata’s words during their first meeting in 2015: “India needs what you are building, keep the quality high and the rest will follow.” Bhal said those words became a guiding principle for his company. Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal shared a similar view, describing Tata as a "true statesman of industry" whose compassion, humility, and values made a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Here is a list of some of the startups that Ratan Tata has invested in (Source: Tracxn):