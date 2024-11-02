Ratan Tata: Here's what is going on at Bombay House after business tycoon’s death

On October 9, India bid farewell to Ratan Tata, one of the nation’s most influential industrialists, marking a significant turning point in the country’s business landscape. Having served as chairman of the Tata Group for over two decades, Tata transformed the conglomerate into a global powerhouse, known for its commitment to corporate responsibility and philanthropy. His passing has triggered a transition within both the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts, which oversee much of the company's wealth and philanthropic initiatives.

New Leadership in the Tata Trusts

Right after Tata’s death, his stepbrother, Noel Tata, was appointed as the new chairman of the Tata Trusts. This change comes just days after Ratan Tata’s passing and marks a crucial moment for the organization. Noel Tata, who has spent over 40 years in various roles within the Tata Group, is known for his steady and respectful leadership style. Having previously held key positions, including chairman of Tata International Limited and vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan, Noel brings a wealth of experience to the role. His leadership is expected to continue Ratan Tata’s vision of supporting initiatives focused on poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education—areas that were dear to Ratan Tata.

Noel’s appointment not only maintains continuity but also emphasizes the importance of family legacy in the Tata ethos. The Trusts have also involved other family members, including Noel’s children. His son, Neville Tata, has been leading the Star Bazaar grocery chain since 2016, while his daughters, Leah and Maya, are actively engaged in various Tata Group companies.

The Role of Key Figures

In addition to Noel, the Tata Trusts have seen other family members stepping into significant roles. Venu Srinivasan, the vice-chairman of TVS, and former defence secretary Vijay Singh were considered for an interim chairmanship, highlighting the involvement of trusted allies in the succession plan. Moreover, Mehli Mistry, a close family friend and supporter of Ratan Tata, has taken on an essential position within the Trusts, further solidifying the family’s commitment to philanthropy.

Strengthening Tata Motors

Another important figure in the Tata Group is PB Balaji, the Group CFO of Tata Motors. Since joining in 2017, Balaji has earned the trust of N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman, by showcasing his financial acumen and strategic insights. Under his leadership, Tata Motors has seen unprecedented revenue growth, reaching Rs 4.38 lakh crore in FY24. Balaji has played a vital role in transforming the company, ensuring it achieves a debt-free status in its Indian operations and a positive cash position of Rs 1,000 crore.

As Tata Motors prepares for a proposed demerger into separate commercial and passenger vehicle entities, Balaji remains integral to shaping the company’s future. His focus on financial restructuring and expanding into the electric vehicle market positions Tata Motors for sustained growth in the evolving automotive landscape.

A Heartfelt Legacy

In the days following his passing, Ratan Tata’s will revealed his deep care for those around him, including significant provisions for his staff and beloved German Shepherd, Tito. The will detailed that Tito would receive “unlimited care,” entrusted to his cook, Rajan Shaw. Additionally, Shantanu Naidu, Tata’s executive assistant who helped establish Goodfellows, an initiative supporting senior citizens, will have his education funded abroad.

Ratan Tata’s estate also includes his beach bungalow in Alibaug and a collection of luxury cars, which may either be auctioned or preserved in a Tata Group museum. This careful planning illustrates Tata’s desire to ensure his legacy continues to benefit others long after his passing.

A Philanthropic Foundation

Ratan Tata’s commitment to philanthropy is perhaps best encapsulated in the Tata Trusts, which hold a significant stake in Tata Sons. Under his guidance, the Trusts have funded large-scale initiatives addressing social issues across India. His philanthropic legacy will persist through the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, which will support educational, environmental, and healthcare initiatives.