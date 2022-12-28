Ratan Tata turns 85. Celebrities, fans, netizens share heartwarming birthday messages

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, celebrated his 85th birthday on Wednesday. Industrialist Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata, who was later adopted into the Tata family, and Sooni Tata, the niece of Tata group founder Jamsetji Tata. Ratan Tata took over as chairman in March 1991 and brought in an array of reforms to modernise the group’s businesses. He brought all Tata companies under one umbrella and introduced the very ambitious Tata Nano.
He is also known for his endless philanthropic endeavours worldwide. On his birthday, his admirers and fans took to social media to wish for and support him on his birthday.
Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, tweeted, "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! Sir, wishing you a very long life and very good health!"
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, wished the business tycoon on his birthday and wished him good health and peaceful life.
Pharma company Generic Aadhaar's founder Arjun Deshpande also wished the industrialist on Twitter and said he is fortunate to have worked with him. "Today is Ratan Tata sir's birthday. I am very fortunate to be working with him. Whenever I meet him, he always inquires about my health and about my start-up."
Many netizens too poured their wishes on Twitter and wished him good health.
Earlier this year, Ratan Tata announced his undisclosed investment into start-up Goodfellows that offers companionship to senior citizens as a service. The industrialist has been an active backer of start-ups ever since he retired from the helm of the Tata Group and has invested in over 50 companies till now.
