Razorpay announces appointment of former Amazon executive as CTO

Indian fintech unicorn Razorpay announced the appointment of Murali Brahmadesam as the Head of Engineering & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company on Wednesday, as former CTO and co-founder Shashank Kumar prepares to assume the new position of managing director (MD).

According to a statement from the company, as a former executive at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Brahmadesam has more than 20 years of expertise and possesses an in-depth understanding of managing various technological activities at scale.

Throughout his career, Brahmadesam has mostly worked with Amazon and Microsoft, holding numerous technical and executive responsibilities while working in India and the USA. Prior to joining Razorpay, he served as the global engineering leader for AWS's distributed storage and Aurora database engines.

Razorpay's co-founder and current managing director, Shashank Kumar, welcomed Murali to the company. “Engineering has been the bedrock of growth for Razorpay since its inception. With over an 800-member engineering team today, we are constantly working towards solving some of the toughest challenges that businesses face today, with innovation at its core. Murali brings in-depth knowledge of managing technology functions at scale. I am excited to have him on board at a time when Razorpay is making strides into global markets and further deepening its expertise with all things business payments and business banking,” Kumar said.

Being a technology-based company, the new CTO has a crucial role to play in leading the organisation's technology, engineering, and innovation initiatives and coordinating them with corporate objectives. Murali is expected to largely oversee Razorpay's overall engineering strategy and development as well as the phenomenal expansion of Razorpay Engineering when he assumes leadership.

Murali Brahmadesam expressed his excitement at the appointment by saying, "Razorpay has been at the forefront of inventing breakthrough products in business payment and banking that are being relied upon by millions of diverse businesses. I look forward to working with the team and joining Razorpay’s mission to build the central nervous system for fintech in India.”

With a workforce of around 2300 people, Razorpay is one of the top fintech companies in India. Razorpay recently closed a $75 million secondary share sale which witnessed participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners among other investors picking up stakes in the Bengaluru-based startup.

The appointment of Murali comes at a time when Razorpay is bolstering its technological skills to create cutting-edge solutions that are diverse, inclusive, and secure by design.

Also read: WhatsApp teams up with RazorpayX to provide seamless cashback transactions to users

Also read: Tata Tech joins Foxconn-led consortium to provide sustainable mobility solutions