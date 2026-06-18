RBI extends Keki Mistry's tenure as HDFC Bank's interim chairman by three months

HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of Keki Mistry's tenure as the bank's interim Part-time Chairman for another three months, providing continuity in leadership until a regular chairman is appointed.

According to a regulatory filing, the RBI has allowed Mistry to continue in the role until September 18, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular Part-time Chairman, whichever is earlier. The approval follows an application made by the bank seeking an extension of his tenure.

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Mistry, who serves as a non-executive director on the board, was appointed interim Part-time Chairman earlier this year after the bank initiated the process for appointing a permanent chairman.

Apart from the chairman's extension, HDFC Bank's board also approved convening the lender's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 5, 2026. The meeting will be held through two-way video conferencing and will commence at 2 pm IST, the bank said in its filing.

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Shareholders at the AGM will consider the proposal for a dividend of ₹13 per equity share of face value Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend payment will be made on or after August 6, 2026.

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The country's largest private sector lender had earlier informed stock exchanges in March about the appointment of Mistry as interim chairman. The latest approval from the RBI ensures continuity at the board level while the process to identify and appoint a regular chairman progresses.

Keki Mistry is one of India's most respected bankers and has had a long association with the HDFC group. He served as Vice Chairman and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd.) before its merger with HDFC Bank and has continued to play a key role in the merged entity's governance structure.

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The filing further noted that the board meeting began at 2 pm on June 18 and approved the AGM-related matters at 4:25 pm.

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HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank by market capitalization, remains focused on maintaining strong governance standards and ensuring a smooth transition in its leadership structure as it moves toward appointing a permanent chairman.

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