'RCB will always remain a part of my DNA': Vijay Mallya goes down memory lane after IPL franchise's sale

After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was sold for over ₹16,500 crore, its previous owner, Vijay Mallya, went down memory lane in a social media post. In a post on X, Mallya said that most people laughed at him and criticised his investment as a "vanity project" when he brought the franchise in 2008 for ₹405 crore.

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"I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much-touted madness was building the Royal Challenge brand, and hence I named the franchise RCB," he wrote in his post.

He added that RCB would continue to "remain a part of my DNA" with memories including selecting a young Virat Kohli, who is now counted among the best cricketers in the world.

"To all the RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara," he wrote towards the end of his post.

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Read Vijay Mallya's full post here

I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026

What was Vijay Mallya's role in RCB?

He is the founding owner of the RCB franchise after purchasing it for around ₹450 crore ($111.6 million) during the inaugural IPL auction in 2008. As the primary promoter through his company, United Spirits Limited, Mallya was deeply involved in shaping the team's early identity.

He named the team Royal Challengers in a deliberate branding exercise for his flagship Royal Challenge whisky brand. Mallya has personally taken credit for signing a young Virat Kohli in 2008 as well as legends such as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

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Vijay Mallya served as the Director of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) and was a frequent presence at auctions and matches until his departure.

Does Vijay Mallya have any role/ownership at present?

At present, he has no role or ownership in the team. Mallya relinquished control in 2016 due to legal and financial issues, after which full control was passed to United Spirits.

Upon his departure, RCB informed the BCCI that Mallya no longer had any authority to bind the team or its operations. He, however, was granted the title of Honorary Chief Mentor, which was a ceremonial role tied to his son Siddhartha Mallya remaining on the board.

By the time of RCB's 2025 IPL win, Mallya was a spectator and fan, having no official ties to the management.

What did Mallya say on RCB's 2025 IPL title win?

When the RCB won their maiden IPL title in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs, Mallya took to X to congratulate the team.

He wrote in a post at the time, "When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe!"

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About the RCB sale

The IPL franchise was sold to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group for around ₹16,660 crore ($1.78 billion). The consortium also includes The Times of India Group, Blackstone and David Blitzer-owned Bolt Ventures, according to a press release issued by USL.

The "all-cash" deal was announced by the USL, the previous owner of the RCB teams in the IPL and WPL. After this deal, both the RCB teams would now be owned and operated by the consortium. Kumar Mangalam Birla's son, Aryaman Vikram Birla, is set to become the Chairman of the franchise, whereas Satyan Gajwani of The Times Group will serve as the Vice-Chairman.

USL decided to exit since the franchise was seen as "non-core" to its primary alcohol beverage business.