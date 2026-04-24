RIL Q4 results: Profit declines 8.1% but revenue up rises 13% in Q4; dividend announced

RIL Q4 results: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 8.1 per cent fall on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the net profit at Rs 20,616 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 22,343 crore on a year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison, the net profit declined 7 per cent from Rs 22,167 crore.

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The oil, telecom and retail conglomerate reported a gross at Rs 3,25,290 crore in Q4FY26, up 12.9 per cent on yearly comparison and 10.70 per cent on a sequential basis. The company's revenue stood at Rs 288,138 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 2,93,829 crore in Q3FY26.

Ebitda for the quarter came in marginally lower at Rs 48,588 crore for January-March 2026 period, compared to Rs 48,7373 crore in the year ago period. Ebitda margins contracted 200 basis on a yearly basis to 14.9 per cent from 16.9 per cent a year ago. Margins stood at 17.3 per cent in the December 2025 quarter.

For the entire financial year 2025-26, RIL reported a 18.35 per cent jump in the net profit at Rs 95,610 crore, from Rs 80,787 crore in the financial year 2024-25. Its revenue increased to Rs 11,75,919 crore in FY26, up 9.8 per cent YoY from Rs 1,071,174 crore in the year ago period. Annual Ebitda increased 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,07,911 crore, said the company.

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RIL also announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share (60 per cent for the face value of Rs 10 each) for its shareholders. "We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid," said RIL in the exchange filing.

Through fiscal FY2025-26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. India held its economic growth course through all this, as did Reliance. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment, said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries.

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Jio and retail led, while the oil and gas segment, however, saw revenue decline on lower KG D6 gas volumes, partly offset by higher realisations. Capital expenditure for the year ended 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 1,44,271 crore ($15.2 billion), as RIL continued work on growth projects in its O2C and new energy businesses while expanding Jio and retail network and infra.

Jio Platforms revenue increased 14.7 per cent YoY, led by continued strength in subscriber additions, an uptick in ARPU and the steady ramp-up of digital services. Jio Ebitda rose 18.8 per cent year-on-year, helped by revenue growth and strong operating leverage, which led to a 190 basis points expansion in margin.

Reliance Retail Ventures revenue rose 11.8 per cent YoY on broad-based growth across consumption baskets, deeper penetration into under-served markets and the scaling up of its hyper-local delivery network. Its Ebitda increased 7.9 per cent YoY Rs 27,033 crore, with margin of 8.3 per cent. It said the 30 basis points moderation in margin reflected investment in hyper-local commerce.

In the O2C segment, revenue increased 5.7 per cent YoY, largely driven by higher domestic market product placement and better price realisation. O2C EBITDA rose 10.1 per cent YoY, supported by stronger transportation fuel cracks. It said earnings growth was also aided by efficient feedstock sourcing and product placement, high utilisation and proactive yield management.

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The oil and gas segment reported a 5.4 per cent YoY drop in revenue because of lower KG D6 gas volume, partly offset by higher realisations. Ebitda from the segment fell 10.1 per cent YoY due to lower revenue and higher operating cost. On the other hand, Finance costs rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,585 crore ($694 million), largely due to the operationalisation of 5G spectrum assets.