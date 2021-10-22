Realme appoints Madhav Sheth as President of International Business Group

Smartphone maker Realme announced on Friday the appointment of Madhav Sheth as President of the firm's International Business Unit. Sheth already serves as Vice President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India, Europe and Latin America.

Sheth's new designation would now be CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group, the company said in a statement.

Realme said Sheth will be fully responsible for Realme's overseas business operation, reporting directly to the founder and CEO of Realme, Sky Li.

Li said Madhav has made tremendous contributions to the development of Realme's overseas business in the past. "We fully believe that in the future, Madhav will lead Realme to make new breakthroughs and bring Realme's products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world."

Sheth will also be responsible for Realme's business operations in Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Western Europe.

"Helmed by Madhav's strategic vision and keen market acumen, Realme will bring leap-forward technology and trendsetting design to the consumers in global regions," the official statement said.

It said during Sheth's tenure as the CEO of Realme India and Europe, he led the team to increase Realme's presence in the Indian and European markets. "The elevation marks a significant milestone with Madhav Sheth emerging as the first Indian Global CEO in the smartphone industry, hailing from India to the world," read the statement.

Founded by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li in 2018, Realme intends achieve a dual-100 million target, by shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone in the 2023 calendar year.

Also Read: Realme GT now receiving Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 beta, here is how to download

Also Read: Realme launches GT Neo 2T and Q3s smartphones, Watch T1