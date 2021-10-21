Realme GT now receiving Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 beta, here is how to download

Realme GT flagship phone has now begun receiving the Android 12 update through Realme UI 3.0 beta. The new software version for Realme phones was announced earlier this month alongside the launch of Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP) of Android 12. Realme said that its GT flagship will be the first to get Android 12. However, the Realme UI 3.0 custom skin is in beta right now.

In a post in its community forum, Realme has explained the entire process to upgrade the Realme GT from Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 to Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Since it is beta testing, Realme has only limited slots for GT units, so if you want to experience Android 12 earlier than most users, you should hurry up. Realme said users will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12, so it has all the new features, but some Pixel-exclusive features such as the Material You design are not going to be available. You have the new notification centre, richer menus for apps, better widgets, improved privacy, and Omoji, which is Oppo's take on Apple's animated Memoji. The new software will also improve the load times of apps and make the phone consume less power.

According to the Realme forum, the Realme UI 3.0 beta needs 10GB of free space on your phone, so make sure there is enough space. You will obviously need a Wi-Fi connection to download the update, and it is advisable if you back up all your data before beginning the process. You also need to ensure your phone has at least 60 per cent battery and the software version is RMX2202_11_A.14.

To get Android 12 on your Realme GT, go to the forum post and fill out an application for beta testing. Once Realme validates your information, it will allow your device in the slots, given if there is any free. You will get some sort of communication from Realme about the same. After your device is selected for Android 12 testing, you can head to the Software Update section on your phone and download the over-the-air update.

Mind you, the Realme UI 3.0 beta is going to be full of bugs, so move forward with the process at your risk. Realme has laid down some guidelines and answered some frequently asked questions on its forum, so do not miss them as they are important before you set out to download the new software on your Realme GT.

Realme detailed the Android 12 rollout roadmap recently, and according to that, the next batch of phones will begin getting the update from December.