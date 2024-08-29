Reliance AGM 2024: IPL on JioCinema reached 62 crore Indians, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during his speech at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the conglomerate said that streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 and the Paris Olympics on JioCinema proved to be a great success.

“JioCinema is revolutionising digital sports and entertainment. In a short time, it has reached major milestones,” he said. “The second season of IPL on JioCinema was a huge success. It reached 62 crore Indians. That is a 38 per cent increase over the previous season. Total viewership grew by 50 per cent. This made it the most-watched livestream event in the world. This success continued during the Olympics,” said Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani said that JioCinema’s new subscription pack that offered OTT originals, reality shows, movies, top content from the likes of HBO, Paramount and NBCU, has been a game changer. “In just 100 days, JioCinema crossed 15 million paying subscribers. This is the fastest growth in this category,” he said.

He also spoke about Reliance’s partnership with Disney, and called it the beginning of a new era in India’s entertainment industry.

“We are combining content creation with digital streaming. Our digital-first approach will deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices. We will cater to every consumer's tastes. We will provide world-class digital entertainment across the spectrum,” he said welcoming Disney to the Reliance family.

Akash Ambani spoke about JioTV+ that offers live TV, on-demand shows, and apps together in one platform. “With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning High Definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar -- all in one place,” he said.