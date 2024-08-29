Reliance AGM 2024: What Mukesh Ambani says on AI Jio Brain, 5G adoption, JioAirFiber

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries Ltd, on Thursday said Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle, calling it Jio Brain. At the company's 47th AGM, Ambani said Jio Brain would enable accelerate AI adoption across Jio, driving faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and better understanding of customer needs.

"We are also starting to use Jio Brain to drive a similar transformation across other Reliance operating companies, and to fast-track their AI journey as well," he said. Ambani anticipated that by perfecting Jio Brain within Reliance, he company would create a powerful AI service platform that can also be offered to other enterprises .

Ambani noted that Reliance Jio completed the pan-India rollout of Jio True 5G, this past year. Over 85 per cent of the 5G radio cells operating in India belong to Jio, he said adding that over 130 million customers have embraced Jio True 5G in just two years.

"One of the most gratifying aspects of Jio’s journey is that everything we have achieved is powered by our own technology. From the start, we knew that leading the digital revolution required innovation, not just integration. Today, Jio stands as a true deep-tech innovator. At the core of our success is our fully homegrown 5G stack," Ambani said.

Ambani said Jio is among India’s largest patent holders, with over 350 patents in 5G and 6G technologies alone. These patents are key to securing Jio’s place at the forefront of global innovation, he said.

Besides, Ambani noted that the 5G-based home broadband service, launched JioAirFiber, was launched in October. "In just over six months, we acquired our first one million air fibre customers. This milestone is remarkable and the fastest of its kind globally. But that was only the beginning. By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million Air Fibre customers in just 100 days."

Ambani said his company is still streamlining operations and sees potential to accelerate even further.

"We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed. We are also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses, bringing them the connectivity to thrive in today’s digital age," he said.