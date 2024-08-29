Reliance AGM 2024: Jio launches 'Phone Call AI,' a one stop solution for recording, transcribing & translating calls

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has unveiled an exciting new feature, the Jio Phone Call AI, designed to revolutionise the way users interact during phone calls.

This ground-breaking technology enables users to leverage artificial intelligence with every call, providing capabilities that enhance communication, accessibility and collaboration.

Features of Jio Phone Call AI

With the Jio Phone Call AI, users can seamlessly record and store any phone call in the Jio Cloud, ensuring that vital conversations are never lost.

The AI automatically transcribes spoken words into text, allowing users to review key points later. Additionally, it offers translation services, making calls understandable across different languages.

This functionality empowers individuals to record important discussions, making them searchable and shareable, thus enhancing communication regardless of linguistic barriers.

How to use Jio Phone Call AI

Utilising the Jio Phone Call AI is simple. Users can add a dedicated AI call number to their ongoing calls—similar to a conference call setup. The process is as follows:

1. Dial the Jio Phone Call AI number: 1-800-1732673

2. Once connected, listen to the welcome message and press 1 to start recording.

3. Begin your conversation; the Phone Call AI will automatically record, transcribe, and translate in the background.

4. To maintain transparency, the AI will periodically announce, "The call is being recorded."

5. Should you need to pause transcription at any point, simply press 2. The AI will notify you with "Transcription is paused."

6. To resume, press 1 again; and to end the session, press 3.

This feature supports a variety of communication formats, including

- one-on-one calls

- group conferences

- even personal notes.

The Jio Phone Call AI is particularly beneficial for hearing-impaired individuals, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that all voices are heard.

All call recordings and transcripts will be securely stored in the Jio Cloud, giving users easy access to their conversations whenever needed. With the Jio Phone Call AI, seamless call recording and transcription are just a dial away, making it an essential tool for effective communication in today’s interconnected world.

