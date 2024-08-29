RIL AGM 2024: Jamnagar to get Gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centre powered by Reliance Green Energy

Reliance Industries Ltd today hosted its 47th annual general meeting. At the event Reliance Jio Chairman, MD, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company will be opening an AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ambani stated that the true power of AI lies in making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. With Jio's AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, it is our commitment to democratise AI by offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices.

Related Articles

Ambani stated, “We plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future. By leveraging our expertise in infrastructure, networking, operations, software, and data and by collaborating with our global partners, our goal is to create the world’s lowest AI inferencing cost, right here in India. This will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all.”

In addition to that, Reliance also announced Jio Brain, a comprehensive suite of AI tools and platform to streamline AI adoption across the company. It aims to facilitate the entire AI lifecycle, from data preparation to model deployment and management. By embedding AI into all processes and offerings, Jio Brain enables real-time, data-driven insights and automation, leading to smarter and more responsive services for both internal users and customers. As per the company, this initiative aligns with Jio's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for faster scaling, higher efficiency, and superior customer service.\

Jio also announced Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer that aims to make cloud storage and AI-powered services more accessible to all Jio users. As part of the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, Ambani revealed that Jio users would receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This storage can be used to securely store and access photos, videos, documents, and other digital content and data.