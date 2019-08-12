Reliance AGM: Jio GigaFiber services to be launched on September 5; prices to start from Rs 700 per month

Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance announced some of its most-awaited products during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Mukesh Ambani, during his speech, said that JioFiber Services will be launched on a commercial basis on September 5. The date coincides with Jio's launch anniversary. This year will be the third year of Reliance Jio's launch.

To suit a myriad of customers, the JioFiber has been priced Rs 700 to Rs 10,000, Ambani said. He said that the tariffs are 1/10 of global rates. He also said customers should either pay for voice call or data and not both, which is why they are making voice calls from home free.

Ambani also announced fixed international calling rates. He said that the tariffs will be Rs 500 per month for unlimited international calling to US and Canada. Ambani further added that JioFiber plans to connect users to most OTT platforms. He announced that premium customers will also be able to watch movies on the day it is release.

With JioFiber, the company plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments across 1,600 towns in the country.

The announcement on JioFiber was made in the company's last general meeting. Chairman Mukesh Ambani had laid out the plans to roll out the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service, following which the product was undergoing trials in several cities. Ambani said that the response to the trial was simply overwhelming.

Talking about Reliance Jio, Ambani said that it is not only the largest operator in India but also the second-largest in the world.

Ambani talked about Internet of Things as well. He said that Narrowband Internet of Things (NBIoT) is a Rs 20,000 crore per year revenue opportunity for Reliance Jio. "Jio's IoT platform will be commercially available starting 1st January, 2020," said Mukesh Ambani.

He also said that the future of India and of Reliance has never looked brighter than it is now. "As India is getting transformed into New India, Reliance will also transform itself into New Reliance," said Mukesh Ambani.

"The company is working on digital connectivity where Jio would connect everyone, every time, everywhere," said Mukesh Ambani.