Reliance announces entry into online grocery business with JioMart; to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has started its new commerce venture with JioMart. Calling itself "Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan", the company sent invites to Jio telecom users to register on the new venture. JioMart will initially cater to online shoppers in Mumbai suburban areas including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

With this commerce venture, JioMart is offering its customers a host of facilities including options to shop from over 50,000 grocery products. Customers can avail free home delivery and there would be no minimum order value. The company is also offering no-questions-asked return policy and express delivery services.

According to an official, JioMart is currently available in three regions only but the company would be scaling it up further, as mentioned in a report in Livemint.

JioMart is Reliance Retail's initiative to connect offline to online and link producers, traders, brands and consumers through technology. The company has been working on the platform for nearly two years.

RIL is looking to tap into the consumption sector that includes daily staples, toiletries and other household items. The company is signing up local merchants to offer them an online-to-offline (O2O) marketplace. When a consumer searches for the product in an O2O model, he or she buys it from a physical store. This will not only bring in merchants together but will cater to local demand and help Reliance Retail save costs.

Mukesh Ambani had announced in January 2019 that Reliance Retail and Jio would jointly launch a new commerce platform in the country.

Also read: Reliance Jio adds 91 lakh new customers in Oct; Vodafone Idea, Airtel recover from subscriber loss: TRAI

Also read: Reliance Capital share hits 5% upper circuit as IRDAI restores 100% shareholding in RGICL