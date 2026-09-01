Reliance enters ice cream market with Bombay Creamery, prices start at Rs 10

Range Starts At Rs 10

Bombay Creamery will offer ice creams in cones, cups, tubs, bars, and sticks. Prices will start at Rs 10.

Reliance Consumer Products said the brand will use its national distribution network, retail presence, and consumer insights to build the business.

The company is positioning the range around its promise of "Global Quality at Affordable Price".

T Krishnakumar, Director at Reliance Consumer Products, said the brand was built around the idea that dairy products should not involve shortcuts.

"We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category - we're committing to it," Krishnakumar said.

He said the products are made with real dairy cream and are aimed at offering what the company described as genuine ice cream at an affordable price.

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Western India First

Bombay Creamery ice creams will initially be available in Western India. Reliance said the brand will soon be rolled out across the country.

The launch gives Reliance Consumer Products a new category to build on its existing FMCG distribution and retail network.