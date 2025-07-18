Business Today
News
latest
corporate
Reliance grabs 1963 fridge legend Kelvinator: Can Mukesh Ambani make it "The Coolest One" again?

Reliance grabs 1963 fridge legend Kelvinator: Can Mukesh Ambani make it “The Coolest One” again?

Kelvinator, a legacy brand etched into Indian memory for its reliable refrigerators and the memorable tagline "The Coolest One," will now join Reliance's expanding portfolio.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025 11:11 AM IST
Reliance grabs 1963 fridge legend Kelvinator: Can Mukesh Ambani make it “The Coolest One” again?Reliance’s acquisition is the latest in a series of attempts to rejuvenate the Kelvinator name and re-establish its presence in a market that now demands both heritage and innovation.

Reliance Retail has acquired iconic home appliances brand Kelvinator in a bid to dominate India’s booming consumer durables market.

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., announced the acquisition of Kelvinator on Friday, marking a strategic play to bolster its foothold in the premium home appliances segment.

Kelvinator, a legacy brand etched into Indian memory for its reliable refrigerators and the memorable tagline “The Coolest One,” will now join Reliance’s expanding portfolio. The move is aimed at delivering globally benchmarked, high-quality appliances to Indian households, according to the company.

“This is a significant step in our mission to bring trusted global innovations to Indian consumers,” said Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. She emphasized that Reliance’s scale and retail reach will be key to accelerating the brand’s revival.

Kelvinator first entered the Indian market in 1963 and quickly became a household name, sharing dominance with Godrej and Allwyn through the 1970s and 80s. Known for its durability, affordability, and pan-India distribution, Kelvinator held a major market share until the 1990s liberalization introduced fierce competition from global giants like LG and Samsung.

Following years of ownership changes—from Electrolux to Whirlpool—and declining investment, the brand’s visibility faded. However, its nostalgic value and enduring consumer recall have remained strong.

Reliance’s acquisition is the latest in a series of attempts to rejuvenate the Kelvinator name and re-establish its presence in a market that now demands both heritage and innovation. The company plans to position Kelvinator at the intersection of trust and technology, targeting India’s mass-premium appliance segment.

Published on: Jul 18, 2025 11:11 AM IST
