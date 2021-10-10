Reliance Industries' arm to acquire 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar

Reliance Industries on Sunday said it will acquire 40 per cent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) solutions provider, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL).

RNESL has executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), SWSL and its chairman Khurshed Daruvala to acquire 40 per cent stake in SWSL through a series of transactions, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a release.

The acquisition will provide further thrust to RIL's ambition to establish and enable up to 100 GW of solar energy in India by 2030 and become a global player in the renewable industry.

The RIL arm will acquire 15.46 per cent stake in the company through preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 375 per share, while it will also acquire 1.84 crore equity shares, equivalent to 9.70 per cent stake, from company's promoter SPCPL at the same price.

Post this, RNESL will also make an open offer to the public shareholders of SWSL to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares of the company, representing 25.9 per cent stake, as per the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

(More details to follow.)