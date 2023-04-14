scorecardresearch
Business Today
Reliance Industries to announce Q4FY23 results on April 21

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 15% drop in its net profit at Rs 15,792 crore for the third quarter

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will declare its March quarter earnings on April 21, the conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2023,” Reliance Industries said in a BSE filing.

On Thursday, RIL's scrip on BSE closed 0.4 higher at Rs 2,355.65. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 8.5%, while it has surged over 5% in the last one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 15 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 15,792 crore for the third quarter, according to a company's stock exchange filing. The decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) was on account of 16 per cent jump in its overal expenses which were reported at Rs 2,00,733 crore for the reporting quarter as against Rs 1,73,060 incurred in the year-ago period.

Published on: Apr 14, 2023, 9:56 PM IST
