Reliance Retail brings UK fashion retailer, ASOS, to India; to build its multi-channel presence

Reliance Retail has entered into a long-term partnership with UK fashion retailer ASOS to become its exclusive retail partner across all online and offline channels in India. ASOS is a leading online fashion retailer in the UK for 20-somethings that offers thousands of products sourced from nearly 900 global and local third-party brands along with a mix of fashion-led own-brand labels.

Reliance Retail, leveraging its experience of operating omni-channel retail networks, will introduce ASOS’ curated portfolio to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS in a range of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

The agreement with Reliance Retail would be ASOS’ first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

“We're excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India's premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

José Antonio Ramos, CEO, ASOS, said that their purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world access to the latest and best trends.

“Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet,” said Ramos.

Reliance Retail Ventures, the holding company of all retail companies under Reliance Industries, reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3,06,786 crore ($37 billion) and net profit of Rs 11,101 crore ($1.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2024.