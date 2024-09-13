Reliance Retail launches India's first Armani/Caffe at Jio World Centre in Mumbai

Reliance Retail has brought one of the finest Italian fine dining concepts to India with Armani/Caffe opening its first outlet at Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

This 52-seater Italian café, located just beside the Giorgio Armani boutique, features a luxurious design with a serene palette of soft blues and greens and offers a culinary experience.

"A new Armani/Caffè is now open in Mumbai at the Jio World Plaza Mall. It's located next to the new Giorgio Armani boutique and reflects his distinctive style in design and menu," Armani Restaurants wrote in a Instagram post.

Guests can indulge in a carefully curated selection of Italian dishes, each reflecting the authenticity and finesse synonymous with the Armani/Caffè experience.

The menu features Italian classics and is said to feature designer Giorgio Armani’s favourite dishes.

Armani signature dishes that are a part of the menu are Carpaccio di Gamberi e Sedano Croccante, Pappa al Pomodoro e Burrata, Insalata Cesare Armani, the rich and flavourful Maiale Con Tonnato, and the classic Ciabatta Con Pomodoro Bufala.

There are also Roman-style pizzas – baked on a stone heated to 350 degrees Celsius – in variations like Pizza Napoli and Pizza Medina alongside pasta options like Spaghetti ai Tre Pomodori, Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina and Lasagna Alle Verdure.

The authentic Italian dishes are paired with 52 of the finest wines flown in from Italy and three champagnes from France.